Turkish wrestlers qualify for Tokyo Olympics

By Fatih Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish wrestlers Osman Gocen and Suleyman Karadeniz on Thursday each bagged quotas for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Turkish Wrestling Federation said that both Gocen and Karadeniz qualified for the summer games as each athlete advanced to the final stage in the European qualifiers in Budapest for the Olympics.

Gocen beat his Slovakian opponent Boris Makoev 16-6 in the men's freestyle 86 kilograms semifinals to clinch the Olympics quota.

The Turkish athlete marched to the final in the European qualifiers as well.

In the men's freestyle 97 kg, Karadeniz bested Germany's Erik Sven Thiele 2-1 to make the final.

Like Gocen, Karadeniz also booked his ticket to the Olympics.

Delayed due to coronavirus, the 2020 Olympics are scheduled to be held in the Japanese capital from July 23 to Aug. 8.