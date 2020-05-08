Turkmenistan hosts international briefing on COVID-19

By Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – Turkmenistan on Friday organized an international cooperation briefing on health care amid the coronavirus pandemic which claimed over 272,000 lives around the globe.

The briefing, which was also available for participants via a video link, was held at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry building in the capital Ashgabat, and hosted over 60 representatives from 20 countries.

Turkmenistan has reported no cases of COVID-19 yet.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov said his country is ready to share the experience with other states and international organizations on measures taken against the coronavirus.

Referring to the speech of Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at online Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement on May 4 about coronavirus, Meredov underlined the importance of measures on prevention and eradication of the virus.

He said a systematic approach along with concrete sources of financing are required on the matter, adding that the "scientific diplomacy", share of knowledge on treatment, medications and personal protection equipment is vital nowadays.

The top diplomat recalled that Berdimuhamedov proposed establishing a council of medical scientists and called on the UN member states to unite for fighting the pandemic.

Underlining the support of Turkmenistan for the World Health Organization, Meredov said his country is set to host a special working group of WHO to observe the measures taken against the virus.

“We are ready to receive that mission at the highest level,” the minister added.

Minister of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Nurmuhammet Amannepesov said that the government established a special anti-epidemic commission and formed non-stop serving interdepartmental operational headquarters on COVID-19 under the Health Ministry.

Turkmenistan strengthened the sanitation measures at borders, temporarily suspended the passenger traffic and allowed only cargo transportation, launched special disinfection points at the country entries for cars and railway transports, and jointly with the WHO developed a project to be prepared and respond to the virus in case it appears in the country, he said.

Turkmenistan, like other countries, quarantines people coming from abroad for two weeks in special hospitals, Amannepesov added.

Also, special medical centers have been prepared in Ashgabat and other regions to treat patients in case the virus is seen in the country, he said.

There have been additionally prepared infectious disease departments and reanimation and intensive care units in hospitals, the minister said.

Amannepesov went on saying that the people in the country are advised to follow hygiene rules and maintain the healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk of virus.

During the briefing, a constructive exchange of views took place on the establishment of a global mechanism for resolving crisis situations. Participants also agreed that protecting the health of all people lies at the heart of the sustainable development process.

Meanwhile, deputy health ministers along with top academicians and rectors from medical universities in Belarus, Azerbaijan and Georgia joined the virtual meeting and shared the experiences of the respective countries on battling the pandemic.

Attending the briefing were also heads and representatives of the foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations, members of the national press, accredited journalists of foreign media outlets, as well as politicians, academicians and students of the higher education.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has infected over 3.9 million and killed more than 272,200 people, while more than 1.3 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.