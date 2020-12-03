Turkmenistan hosts international thematic exhibition

By Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – An international thematic exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality status showcased the achievements of the country’s agricultural sector on its second day Thursday.

The event in the capital Ashgabat, which has brought together 37 ministries and profile departments and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and other relevant bodies, is taking place at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

It also included a ceremony for the signing of a number of documents on cooperation and partnership between several ministries, state bodies and the Office of the United Nations Development Program in Turkmenistan, including several memoranda of understanding in the areas of nature protection, sustainable development of the power industry and the sustainable management of water resources.

Working plans for 2021 on joint projects in the field of support for agricultural producers and their adaptation to climate change, the development of green cities and the use of renewable energy sources were also officially adopted.

The exhibition will run until Dec.12, the Day of Neutrality in Turkmenistan.