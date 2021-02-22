Turkmenistan's foreign minister to visit Turkey

By Burak Dag

ANKARA (AA) – Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov will visit Turkey on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

During the visit, "bilateral issues with Turkmenistan and regional developments will be discussed," the ministry statement said Monday.

Meredov, who is also deputy chairman of the Cabinet, will also meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The statement added that the fifth trilateral foreign ministers meeting will be held with the participation of Azerbaijan’s Jeyhun Bayramov, Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkmenistan’s Meredov.

The fourth edition of the meeting was held in Azerbaijan's capital Baku in 2017.

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, it said.

"The relations between our countries, regional issues as well as the steps for further enhancement of our cooperation will be discussed in bilateral and trilateral formats during the meetings," it added.