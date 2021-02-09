Turks Abroad Special Award to be given in photo contest

By Gokhan Varan

ANKARA (AA) – Photographs themed Turks living abroad will be awarded for the first time with a special award in the Press Photos of the Year competition by the Turkey Photojournalists Association (TFMD).

The TFMD contest will be held with the support of Turkey’s Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB).

YTB said a photograph focusing on the story of Turks living abroad, related communities and Turkey’s activities abroad will be awarded the "YTB Turks Abroad Special Award".

The award will draw attention to Turkey's activities abroad for its citizens abroad and communities.

Media members working abroad can also participate.

Applications are available at www.tfmd.org.tr until March 15.