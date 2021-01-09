Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Twitter suspended President Donald Trump's account Friday, citing further risk of violence.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company said in a statement.

The move comes after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, which includes House of Representatives and Senate offices, that resulted in the deaths of five people.

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action," said Twitter.