Twitter suspends Azerbaijani foreign minister's account

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Twitter suspended the account of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday without providing a reason.

According to the microblogging site’s rules, the company aims to serve the public conversation.

"Violence, harassment and other similar types of behavior discourage people from expressing themselves, and ultimately diminish the value of global public conversation.

"Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely," it said on its website.

The move came amid an ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Upper Karabakh region, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

Since clashes erupted on Sept. 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10.

While world powers have called for a sustainable cease-fire, Turkey has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

Multiple UN resolutions also call for the withdrawal of the invading forces.