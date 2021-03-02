Twitter to ban users spreading COVID-19 misinformation

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – Twitter has brought into force a new strikes system allegedly to prevent the flow of coronavirus misinformation, saying users who repeatedly spread false information may face permanent suspension.

However, users will get few warnings before they are banned, Twitter said in a blog post on Monday.

Accounts that violate COVID-19 policy will be informed at a first strike while no action will be taken against the users. The second and third strikes require a 12-hour account lock for each. The number rise to seven days when it reaches the fourth strike, while the fifth strike means a permanent suspension from the platform.

"Through the use of the strike system, we hope to educate people on why certain content breaks our rules so they have the opportunity to further consider their behavior and their impact on the public conversation," the company said.

Twitter also announced it will begin labeling tweets that contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines.

"Since introducing our COVID-19 guidance, we have removed more than 8,400 Tweets and challenged 11.5 million accounts worldwide," the company said.