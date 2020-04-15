Two armed terrorists ‘neutralized’ in southeast Turkey

By Aykut Karadag

ANKARA (AA) – Two armed terrorists were neutralized in Turkey’s southeastern province of Sirnak as part of a domestic security operation, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that the operation was carried out by gendarmerie forces in the Mount Cudi region.

Operations are continuing in the region, it added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas