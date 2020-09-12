Two earthquakes jolt northeastern Japan

By Ahmet Furkan Mercan

TOKYO, Japan (AA) – Two earthquakes of magnitudes 6.1 and 5 struck Saturday off Japan’s Miyagi Prefecture, the country's meteorological agency reported.

The agency said the quakes occurred around 11.44 a.m. and 11.50 a.m. local time at two different locations northeast of the country's island of Honshu at a depth of 40 kilometers (24 miles).

The quakes were also felt in the surrounding states of Aomori, Iwate, Akita, Yamagata and Fukushima.

No tsunami alert was issued.