Two rockets fall near Baghdad International Airport

By Ali Cevad

BAGHDAD (AA) – Two Katyusha rockets fell near Baghdad International Airport on Sunday, according to the Iraqi Defense Ministry.

No casualties have been reported and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

It marked the third such attack on sites in the capital this week.

A Katyusha rocket landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which is home to government buildings and foreign missions, causing damage to an empty building, Iraqi police said Saturday.

Three rockets also landed in the Green Zone on Thursday.

Both attacks caused no casualties.