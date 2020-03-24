Two Turkish nationals succumb to COVID-19 in Belgium

By Yusuf Hatip

BRUSSELS (AA) – Two Turkish nationals in Belgium have died from the novel coronavirus, the head of the Belgian branch of the Union of International Democrats said Tuesday.

Basir Hamara further noted that many Turks are being treated for the virus in Genk city.

Belgium has more than 3,700 confirmed cases and 88 deaths from the virus.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 168 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

There are 381,293 confirmed cases worldwide and the death toll now tops 16,500, while over 101,000 people have recovered.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas