Tyler Boyd moves to Sivasspor from Besiktas on loan

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Playing in Turkey's top-tier football league, Tyler Boyd has joined Demir Grup Sivasspor from Besiktas on loan.

The 26-year-old footballer will play for the Super Lig club until the end of the season, Sivasspor said on Monday.

Boyd from the US had signed a four-year contract with Besiktas in 2019. He scored four goals in 34 matches for the Black Eagles.

Also, Guven Yalcin left Besiktas to join the Italian Serie B side Lecce on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Lecce signed the 22-year-old forward on loan until the end of 2020-2021 season with an option to buy, Besiktas confirmed.

German-born Turkish player scored 14 goals in 68 games after moving to Besiktas in 2018.