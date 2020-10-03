UAE, Qatar report additional fatalities from COVID-19

ISTANBUL (AA) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) confirmed two additional deaths from the coronavirus outbreak on Saturday, while Qatar reported one more fatality.



In a statement, the UAE Health Ministry said 1,231 new infections were recorded, taking the Gulf state’s tally to 97,760 cases, including 426 deaths.



According to the ministry, 1,051 patients have recovered, pushing the number of recoveries to 87,122.



In Qatar, the Health Ministry said one death and 175 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, taking the country’s count to 126,339 confirmed cases, including 216 deaths, and 123,302 recoveries.



Since starting in China in late December last year, the coronavirus pandemic has spread worldwide, claiming over 1.02 million lives in 188 countries and regions, and causing nearly 34.6 million infections, according to the latest figures from the US' Johns Hopkins University.



*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara

