Udinese upset Juventus with stoppage time goal

ANKARA (AA) – Ivorian midfielder Seko Fofana scored in the stoppage time, giving Udinese a 2-1 victory over Juventus in the Italian Serie A on Thursday.

Juventus found a goal with Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt in the 43rd minute at Stadio Friuli in Udine.

But North Macedonian forward Ilija Nestorevski equalized the game to score in the 52nd minute, making it 1-1.

In the 92nd minute, Fofana's late goal brought victory for the home side, 2-1.

With this win, the relegation-threatened Udinese increased its points to 39 and jumped to 15th place.

Serie A leaders Juventus have 80 points as the Turin club is six points ahead of the second-place Atalanta.