UEFA approves increase of EURO 2020 squad lists to 26

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – UEFA confirmed on Tuesday that player lists for the national teams in EURO 2020 will be increased from 23 to 26 to minimize the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on squads.

"To mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players for certain matches due to possible positive COVID-19 tests results and subsequent quarantine measures ordered by competent authorities, it has been decided to exceptionally increase the player list for all participating teams to 26 players," the European football's governing body said.

"However, 23 players shall remain the maximum number permitted on the match sheet for each individual match (in accordance with Law 3 of the IFAB Laws of the Game permitting a maximum of 12 substitutes to be named for A-national team matches), including three goalkeepers," it added.

The EURO 2020, previously moved to 2021 due to COVID-19, will be held from June 11 to July 11.