UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw Friday

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – The draw ceremony for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal is set to be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

European football's governing body said that every game will be a straight knockout tie.

"This season's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August," UEFA said on its website.

"All these ties will be single-leg fixtures. The games will be split between Benfica's Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (which will host the final) and Sporting CP's Estádio José Alvalade," it added.

The quarterfinal matches will be played on Aug. 12-15 and the semifinals on Aug. 18-19.

Also, the final game will be held at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica stadium on Aug. 23.