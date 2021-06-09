UEFA issues 10-year ban on Russian referee

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Russian referee Sergey Lapochkin was banned for 10 years by Europe’s football governing body on corruption charges Wednesday.

UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) said Lapochkin, 40, will not be allowed to officiate on the national and international levels until March 2031 because of match-fixing-related activities.

He is accused of violating UEFA Disciplinary Regulations' Article 11 and 12, which relate to offenses such as fraud, bribery and match-fixing.

In addition, UEFA said it will request the football’s governing body, FIFA, “extend [Lapochkin's ban] worldwide."

Lapochkin has been a FIFA referee since 2013.