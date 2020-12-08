UEFA postpones Europa League game due to COVID-19 cases

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – UEFA have postponed Thursday's Europa League match between Spanish club Villarreal and Azerbaijan's Qarabag over multiple coronavirus cases.

Villarreal on Tuesday said on its website that Qarabag failed to have a minimum number of players for the Group I match in Estadio de la Ceramica as the visitors had many COVID-19 cases in their squad.

The Spanish club added that the UEFA will talk to both clubs to find a solution.

The group stage in the Europa League will end Thursday as Villarreal have already won the Group I with 13 points to march to the knockout stage in the tournament.

Meanwhile Qarabag have had 1 point in the group so far. They came last to be eliminated from the Europa League.