UEFA postpones major European finals over COVID-19

By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – European football's governing body UEFA postponed three major European finals over the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement on Monday.

“As a result of the COVID-19 crisis in Europe, UEFA has today formally taken the decision to postpone the following matches, originally scheduled for May 2020: UEFA Women’s Champions League Final, UEFA Europa League Final, UEFA Champions League Final,” it said.

Stating that no decision was made on new schedules, the UEFA said a newly-established working group has “begun its examination of the calendar.”

“Announcements will be made in due course,” it said.

The virus that surfaced in Wuhan last December has spread to 168 countries and regions. The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 16,000 with more than 367,450 cases confirmed worldwide, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.