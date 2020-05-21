Uganda: At least 6 dead in floods

ANKARA (AA) – At least six people died and several houses were destroyed in floods in Uganda’s Kasese district, local media reported on Thursday.

Two rivers, Rwembya and lhubiriha, burst their banks and caused widespread destruction on either side of the Uganda and DR Congo border area, according to a report by Ugandan news outlet PML Daily.

While residents said at least nine people died in the flooding, police spokesperson Polly Namaye confirmed six bodies – four women and two men – have been found so far.

She said several people, including two pregnant women, have been rescued and are receiving treatment, according to PML Daily.

The report said another river, Nyamwamba, also overflowed following torrential rains in the Rwenzori mountain range area.

It left most parts of Nyamwamba and Bulembia divisions in Kasese completely flooded and caused widespread property damage.

According to PML Daily, other rivers and streams downstream – Nyamugasani, Mubuku, Ssebwe, and Rwimi – also overflowed.

Earlier this month, sweeping floods killed four people and displaced 5,000 in Isingiro District in western Uganda.