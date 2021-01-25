Uganda court orders to end Bobi Wine's house arrest

By Hamza Kyeyune

KAMPALA, Uganda (AA ) – A Ugandan court on Monday ordered security forces to leave the home of opposition politician Bobi Wine, terming his detention unlawful.

He has been confined to his house in the outskirts of the capital Kampala since the Jan. 14 presidential election, in which he was declared runner-up to President Yoweri Museveni, who won a sixth term.

High court judge Michael Elubu directed the police and military to immediately vacate the residence.

Wine, a popular singer, 38, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, says he has evidence of rigging. Last week, his lawyers challenged the detention.

The judge in his ruling said the restrictions are unlawful, and have resulted in infringement of his personal liberty.

The state had argued that the confinement was meant to stop him from instigating riots in protest of the outcome of the election, as well as from violating coronavirus protocols.

“These are all serious allegations of grave offences and it would be proper to follow the due process of the law…," the judgement read. "The restrictions put on the applicant are unlawful… order for personal liberty of the applicant is hereby issued."

The court also directed the opposition politician to follow the virus guidelines put in place by the authorities.