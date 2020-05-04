Uganda eases some virus restrictions on businesses

By Godfrey Olukya



KAMPALA, Uganda (AA) – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni on Monday relaxed restrictions on several non-essential businesses amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Addressing the nation from the state house, Museveni praised his country for "successfully" limiting the spread of the disease.

The lockdown has been in place for the last 45 days.

"Since food and essential goods shops operate, there is need to let wholesale dealers to operate," said Museveni.

Hardware shops, garages, metal works, woodworks, insurance providers and about 30 lawyers should operate, he said.

Uganda has tested 3,845 people so far and only 89 have been found positive, at least 33 of whom are foreigners. 55 others have recovered from the disease.

The president said the country does not have any coronavirus deaths.

The foreigners include 12 Tanzanians, 14 Kenyans, 3 Burundians, 1 Canadian, 1 Indian and 2 Chinese.