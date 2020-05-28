Ugandan official dies from coronavirus

By Omer Erdem

KHARTOUM (AA) – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s undersecretary and ambassador Necva Abbas Kadeh ed-Dem has died from the novel coronavirus in Sudan, local sources said Wednesday.

Dem succumbed to the virus at a hospital in the capital Khartoum, the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported.

Sudan has confirmed 4,146 cases and 184 deaths from the virus.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Russia, Brazil and several European countries are currently the hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 355,000 people worldwide, with more than 5.69 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.35 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar