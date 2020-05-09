Ugandan rebels behead 3 in DR Congo

James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – Uganda's Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) beheaded three people in the latest attack in the Ituri region in the Democratic Republic of Congo's north Kivu province, local media reported Saturday.

“Three civilians were killed in a new attack by the Allied Democratic Forces fighters late Friday in the village of Mbingi, west of the city of Oicha, in Beni territory. All the victims, including a woman, were beheaded,” Actualite.cd quoted Kinos Katuho, head of a local civil society group.

The killings took place at 9 p.m. local time (2000GMT).

Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) pursued the attackers, according to media reports.

It is the second attack blamed on ADF rebels this week in the area.

Rrebels killed two civilians in Mabatundu village late Thursday.

FARDC launched an offensive against the ADF at the end of October.

Originally from Uganda, the rebels have been accused of killing more than 1,000 people in the Beni area in the northern part of North Kivu since 2014.

According to civil society groups, rebels killed about 150 civilians between November and December in reprisal attacks.

The attacks on civilians triggered protests in Beni in December, where locals blamed the UN peacekeeping force, MONUSCO, of failing to protect them.