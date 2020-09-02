UK announces global drive against COVID-19, famine

By Karim El-Bar

LONDON (AA) – British foreign secretary announced Wednesday that Britain will take the lead globally in tackling coronavirus and famine, announcing a £119 million ($159 million) aid package to tackle both issues.

“Coronavirus and famine threaten millions in some of the world’s poorest countries, and give rise to direct problems that affect the UK, including terrorism and migration flows,” Dominic Raab said.

“Global Britain, as a force for good in the world, is leading by example and bringing the international community together to tackle these deadly threats, because it’s the right thing to do and it protects British interests.

“We can only tackle these global challenges by combining our diplomatic strength with our world-leading aid expertise.”

The announcement comes at an important time in British foreign policy, as the UK becomes president of both the G7 and COP26 this year.

It also comes after the controversial merger of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office with the Department for International Development to create the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The move was criticized by NGOs as well as three former prime ministers.

Raab also announced his first appointment as head of the FCDO, appointing the former acting permanent secretary of the former Department for International Development Nick Dyer as Britain’s first special envoy for famine prevention and humanitarian affairs.