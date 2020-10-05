UK: COVID-19 cases continue to climb

By Karim El-Bar

LONDON (AA) – Figures the British government released on Monday showed that there were a further 12,594 cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

Over the weekend, around 16,000 unprocessed cases were added to the daily figures on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, however, no statement was added to the numbers, implying that Monday's figures are just for Monday. They are around double the level in some parts of England last week.

The northern city of Manchester had the highest rate of infection in England, with 495.6 cases per 100,000 people, meaning the infection has more than doubled over the past week.

The port city of Liverpool had the second-highest rate of infection, with 456.4 cases per 100,000 people.

London, the epicenter of the UK's pandemic earlier this year, had just 51.8 cases per 100,000 people.

The total number of cases in the UK now stands at 515, 571.

The figures also said that a further 19 people had died across the UK over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 42,369.