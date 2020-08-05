UK, Japan 'stand side by side' on many issues

LONDON (AA) – Britain and Japan stand side by side on many issues, including the fight against the novel coronavirus and support for Hong Kong’s freedom, Britain’s foreign secretary said Wednesday.

Dominic Raab’s remarks came after his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu at Lancaster House in London.

“Japan is a close friend of the UK and our key security partner in Asia,” Raab said in a statement following the meeting.

“That partnership gains its strength from a mutual belief in collective security, respect for the rules-based international system and shared economic and strategic aims,” he added.

Underlining that the meeting followed on from “positive discussions in Tokyo earlier this year,” he said “on both occasions, we found significant common ground.”

“Whether it’s our collective response to COVID-19, cyber security, climate change, or support for freedom in Hong Kong – the UK and Japan stand side by side, and I look forward to an even closer partnership in the future.”

Motegi will meet International Trade Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday to participate in discussions on a UK-Japan post-Brexit trade agreement.