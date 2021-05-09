UK MP condemns Al-Aqsa attack

By Muhammad Mussa

LONDON (AA) – A British parliamentarian denounced on Saturday the heavy-handed violence by Israel against Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Labour MP and shadow health secretary of the opposition Cabinet, Jonathan Ashworth, condemned aggressive moves by Israeli authorities to evict Palestinian residents from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem and an attack of Muslim worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“I’m totally appalled at the scenes from East Jerusalem, the evictions and the attacks at the Al Aqsa mosque. Attacking a place of worship is unacceptable at any time but doing so in the holy month of Ramadan is reprehensible,” Ashworth said in a statement. “This and the forced eviction of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah is shocking and a violation of international law. I utterly condemn it. Israel must halt illegal evictions and end this violence against Palestinians.”

The senior opposition figure will write to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and express his shock and concern as well as those of his colleagues about the violence against Palestinians and forces evictions.

“The sanctity of Islam’s third holy site must be respected and the human rights of Palestinians upheld,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Israeli Jerusalem District Court ordered Palestinian families living in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood must vacate their homes. Up to 60 people, including 17 children, are due to be forcibly removed by authorities to make way for the demolitions and construction of Israeli settler homes.

As a result of the ruling and in solidarity with Sheikh Jarrah, Palestinians have demonstrated against the court’s decision in a number of areas but also in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of Rock. In response to the demonstrations, Israeli police, armed with smoke and stun grenades violently dispersed protestors.

Nearly 300 Palestinians were injured during Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa and other occupied areas of East Jerusalem late Friday.

The Al-Aqsa mosque also sustained damage, with windows shattered and walls riddled with steel coated rubber bullets.