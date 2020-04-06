UK: Premier Boris Johnson goes into intensive care

LONDON (AA) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted into intensive care on Monday, Downing Street confirmed.

"Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus," said a spokesman.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," he said.

Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the First Secretary of State, to deputize for him where necessary, the statement said.

"The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."

Johnson was tested positive 11 days ago and he was taken to the hospital on Sunday after symptoms "persisted."