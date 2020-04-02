UK registers 569 more COVID-19 deaths, toll hits 2,921

By Karim El-Bar

LONDON (AA) – With 569 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll from the novel coronavirus in the U.K. jumped to 2,921, the health authorities announced on Thursday.

"As of 9 a.m. 2 April, a total of 163,194 people have been tested of which 33,718 tested positive," said the British Department of Health.

"As of 5 p.m. on 1 April, of those hospitalized in the U.K. who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,921 have sadly died."

The news came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson could have to extend his stay in self-isolation, after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

His self-isolation was due to end on Friday, but he still has a high temperature according to local media. Johnson continues to lead the U.K. government and its fight against coronavirus by video conferencing with his ministers.

Officials across the U.K. stressed that the public should maintain social distancing and obey the rules of the lockdown, as reports emerged of increased car usage, suggesting people were starting to resume non-essential travel.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will give a press briefing later today that will focus on the issue of testing for coronavirus.

The issue has come to dominate the national debate, with accusations the government has done too little too late, and is falling behind other European countries, in particular Germany.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the virus has spread to 180 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections topped 956,500 with over 48,500 deaths. Nearly 203,000 recovered from infections.