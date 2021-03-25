UK: Royal Air Force jet crashes in Cornwall

LONDON (AA) – A Royal Air Force Hawk T1 jet crashed in Cornwall, south west England, on Thursday morning, according to local media reports.

“Emergency services are currently in the St Martins area of #Helston following reports of a plane crash,” a statement from Devon and Corwall Police confirmed the crash.

“Public are asked to avoid the area whilst first responders attend the scene,” it added.

Both crew ejected and nobody has died, according to the news reports.

Military sources have confirmed that the crashed jet is from 736 Naval Squadron based at Culdrose, Sky News reported.