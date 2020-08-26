UK scientists: Bug spray ingredient may kill COVID-19

LONDON (AA) – A chemical substance in insect repellants may become a new weapon against the novel coronavirus, according to a group of UK military scientists on Wednesday.

According to research by a defense laboratory, the substance, known as citriodiol, helps kill the deadly strain.

This information came Wednesday as scientists at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) started sharing the preliminary findings of their research, according to Sky News.

The study was conducted to see whether the substance would provide a "protective layer" against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the company that produces Citriodiol also believes it can offer protection against the virus, Sky News reported.

Citriodiol is made from oil from the leaves and twigs of the eucalyptus citriodora tree.