UK thanks Turkey for COVID-19 support

By Hasan Esen

LONDON (AA) – Wendy Morton, British MP and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for European Neighbourhood, thanked Turkey on Saturday for medical supplies sent to the U.K — one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus.

"I want to express thanks to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca for 250,000 items of PPE for the NHS – 14 tonnes of which delivered to Royal Air Force Brize Norton yesterday. This generous gift demonstrates strength of friendship between Turkey and the U.K," she said on Twitter.

The delivery of the aid was covered extensively in the foreign press and Turkey received thanks from British Twitter users.

"They did the same thing for Ireland in1845 in the days of Great Famine. Well done Turkey," said a user on the platform, referring to the Ottoman Empire's aid to Ireland.

Health workers have complained about the lack of medical equipment in the U.K. and criticized the government as 19 health officials have died because of of COVID-19.

"I’m sorry if people feel that there have been failings," Home Secretary Priti Patel said at the daily Downing Street coronavirus briefing.

Health Minister Matt Hancock emphasized the dire need for medical supplies, saying the equipment should be considered "valuables" and used only for clinical needs.

Turkey sent masks, N95 masks and protective suits Friday, accompanied with a message to residents in the U.K: "After hopelessness, there is much hope and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun. Rumi."

Turkey also sent medical aid to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Kosovo on Wednesday, as well as to Italy and Spain.

In the last 24 hours, the U.K. reported 917 additional deaths, raising that number there to 9,875 from the virus.

The pandemic has killed more than 108,100, and infected greater than 1.76 million, while and excess of 401,300 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Firdevs Bulut