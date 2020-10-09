Ukraine registers highest daily spike in virus cases

By Aliia Raimbekova and Talha Yavuz

NUR-SULTAN (AA) – Health authorities in several Eurasian and Central Asian countries reported more coronavirus infections and fatalities on Friday.

– Ukraine

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced his country registered the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases as 5,804 more people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 250,538.

He said 89 more fatalities raised the death toll up to 4,779, while recoveries climbed by 2,417 to reach 110,650.

Over 56,000 tests have been conducted in the country since Thursday, he added.

Stepanov stressed the empty beds in hospitals are rapidly filling, and therefore, the ministry started preparing temporary COVID-19 hospitals.

Reminding that a similar situation was experienced in Spain and Italy in the spring season, Stepanov emphasized that even the health system of European countries could not afford such an increase.

– Georgia

The Georgian Prime Minister's Office in a statement said that the registered number of cases in the country neared 10,800 as 527 more people tested positive for the virus.

A total of 313 people have recovered from the virus in the country, bringing the total recoveries to 5,866.

Some six new fatalities were reported in Georgia over the past day, with death toll reaching 72, the statement added.

In addition, 5,574 people were in quarantine, 836 others were under surveillance in hospitals, and 1,338 people were kept under surveillance in hotels reserved for COVID-19 patients.

– Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry reported 207 more virus cases over the past day, bringing the total to 60,233.

Three more fatalities raised the death toll to 496, the ministry said.

Recoveries climbed by 139 to reach the total of 56,976, it added.

At least 2,760 patients remain in hospitals in Uzbekistan.

– Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, according to the Health Ministry, the overall count of infections rose to 108,561, while recoveries reached 103,758.

In the Central Asian country, 1,759 virus-related deaths have been recorded so far, including three fatalities during the past 24 hours.

The treatment of 3,044 patients, including 74 children, continues in the country, while 84 patients are considered to be in severe health condition, and 13 people are considered critical.

– Worldwide

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 1.06 million lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.

The US, India, Brazil, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

Over 36.57 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 25.48 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.