Ukraine reports 5th death from COVID-19

By Dmitri Chirciu

KIEV, Ukraine (AA) – Ukraine on Thursday reported its fifth death from coronavirus, the country's Health Ministry said.

The deceased was a 76-year-old woman.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has risen to 145 in the country.

Ukraine reported its first coronavirus related death on March 13.



The virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 175 countries and territories. The WHO has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has now surpassed 472,000, while the death toll is more than 21,300, and over 114,800 have recovered, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.

*Writing by Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak

