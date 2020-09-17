Ukraine reports highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases

By Aliia Raimbekova, Bahtiyar Abdulkerimov, Davit Kachkachishvili, Talha Yavuz, Nazir Aliyev Tayfur, and Ruslan Rehimov

NUR-SULTAN (AA) – Ukraine reported 3,584 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the country’s highest daily spike to date, as infections continue to rise across Eurasia and Central Asia.

The total number of cases in Ukraine now stands at 166,244, including 73,913 recoveries, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said in a statement.

He said 60 more fatalities was recorded over the past day, bringing the death toll to 3,400.

– Uzbekistan

A total of 370 new cases were reported in Uzbekistan, where COVID-19 restrictions have been gradually relaxed since Aug. 15.

The country’s overall count is now at 49,385, with the death toll increasing by four to reach 411.

At least 52 more recoveries raised the total to 45,474.

According to the Health Ministry, 3,500 patients remain under treatment and around 100,000 more are under medical surveillance.

– Armenia

Armenia’s case count increased by 295 to reach 46,671.

Two more virus-related fatalities moved the death toll to 925, while recoveries stand at 42,231.

– Georgia

In Georgia, 179 more cases raised the overall count to 2,978.

The number of recoveries increased by 10 to reach 1,422, while the death toll remains at 19.

At least 836 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the country.

– Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan reported 81 more cases, raising its total to 45,153.

With no fatalities recorded over the past day, the death toll remains at 1,063, while recoveries stand at 41,317 with 197 additions.

At least 527 patients are hospitalized and 1,788 more are quarantined at home.

The government has paid some $13,000 in compensation to families of 18 health workers who died of COVID-19.

– Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, 72 new infections raised the overall count to 107,056.

Recoveries increased by 188 to reach 101,455, while five fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,685, the Health Ministry said.

More than 4,000 COVID-19 patients are under treatment across the country, the ministry added.

– Worldwide

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed nearly 941,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 29.88 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 20.32 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.