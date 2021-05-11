Ukrainian Muslims condemn Israel’s attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

By Talha Yavuz

KIEV, Ukraine (AA) – Ukrainian Muslims on Monday condemned the Israeli attacks on unarmed Palestinian civilians inside Al-Aqsa Mosque, which have injured hundreds of people so far.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Said Ismagilov, the Mufti of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Ukraine (Umma), said he is worried about the attacks on Masjid al-Aqsa by Israeli police and soldiers.

“This violence takes place for Muslims in the holy month of Ramadan and in Islam's third holiest place of worship, and the whole Muslim world has condemned it,” said Ismagilov.

“East Jerusalem is the land of Palestine according to international agreements, not Israel. Muslims around the world and Ukrainian Muslims support these protests. We condemn the attacks and want it to be possible for Muslims to worship without hindrance in the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque as soon as possible,” he added.

Ayder Rustemov, the Mufti of the Muslim Spiritual Directorate of Crimea, also condemned the attacks.

“Jerusalem is part of our faith. This problem is not only the problem of Palestine but of the whole Muslim ummah. Therefore, the whole Muslim world should pay more attention to this issue,” he said.

Extremist Jews called for storming Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the anniversary of the Six-Day War in 1967, when Israel occupied East Jerusalem, as "Jerusalem Day" according to the Hebrew calendar.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.

*Writing by Busra Nur Cakmak