By Talha Yavuz



KIEV (AA) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday tested positive for novel coronavirus.

“Despite every precaution, I have tested positive,” said Zelensky on his Telegram account.

“Many people recovered from COVID-19. I also will. Everything will be fine,” he said, adding that he will remain in self-isolation.

* Writing by Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak in Ankara.