UN agency delivers medical aid to S. Sudan amid virus

By Benjamin Takpiny

JUBA, South Sudan (AA) – The World Health Organization and African development bank group has delivered 70 tons of personal protective equipment worth 5.2 million dollars to South Sudan to help fight the novel coronavirus.

The items including facemasks, face shields, respirators, gowns and goggles were solicited with funding from the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund and the African Development Bank.

They are meant to help protect frontline health workers and other public health practitioners against COVID-19 transmission.

South Sudan Health Minister Elizabeth Achuei Yol hailed the donor community for their support to bolster the country’s poor health system.

“With the support we received since the beginning of COVID-19, we are now able to fight COVID-19 though our health system is weak,” Yol said.

Norwegian Ambassador to South Sudan SIV Kaspersen witnessed the arrival of the PPEs to Juba and said it is significant to fight COVID-19 because it is a global fight and it needs people to be together.

“Protecting the health workers means you protect the entire people of South Sudan,”

Alain Noudehou, the humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan, said their main objective is to ensure that health workers and others performing critical public health functions receive the much-needed PPEs in prioritized locations as soon as possible.

According to the Health Ministry, 126 health care workers have tested positive for the virus, including one death.