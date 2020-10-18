UN arms embargo ends against Iran

By Ahmet Dursun

ANKARA (AA) – An arms embargo imposed since 2007 by the UN Security Council (UNSC) ended Sunday, according to Iran’s foreign ministry.

All restrictions on the transfer of arms, related activities and financial services to and from Iran, and all prohibitions regarding the entry into or transit through territories of the UN member states previously imposed on a number of Iranian citizens and military officials, are automatically terminated, the ministry said on its website.

“As of today, the Islamic Republic of Iran may procure any necessary arms and equipment from any source without any legal restrictions and solely based on its defensive needs, and may also export defensive armaments based on its own policies,” it said.

“Today is a momentous day for the international community, which in defiance of the U.S. regime’s efforts, has protected UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” it added, referring to the landmark nuclear deal Tehran signed with world powers.

The US upped the ante against Iran since withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018, by reinstalling sanctions.

However, since the beginning of 2020, tensions have escalated alarmingly with the Trump administration announcing a "maximum pressure" campaign to choke Iran’s financial channels.

Last month, after a demand for an extension of the arms embargo was rejected by the Security Council, the US announced the reinstatement of all UN sanctions against Iran.