UN chief Guterres seeking 2nd term in office

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seeking a second term leading the world body, his spokesman announced Monday.

Addressing reporters at the UN's New York City headquarters, Stephane Dujarric said Guterres, 71, informed Volkan Bozkir, the Turkish diplomat serving as General Assembly president, after he inquired about the matter on Friday.

"The secretary general conveyed to him today that he is available to serve a second term as secretary general of the United Nations if that would be the will of the member states,” said Dujarric, adding that he also sent a letter to that effect to the Security Council.

Guterres began his first five-year term in 2017. It concludes at the end of the year.

*Betul Yuruk contributed to this report from the United Nations