UN establishes base to deter road ambushes in S. Sudan

By Benjamin Takpiny

JUBA, South Sudan (AA) – A temporary peacekeeping base is being established in the Lobonok area, Central Equatoria region of South Sudan to help deter violence after a surge in armed attacks on civilians and humanitarian convoys, the UN mission in the East African country said on Wednesday.

“We are deeply disturbed by the increase in violent assaults on civilians as well as humanitarians who are working hard to ensure that communities receive the assistance and care they need,” said David Shearer, a UN representative.

“To help prevent further violence, we have deployed troops to Lobonok this morning to set up a temporary operating base. This will enable us to provide a protective presence in the area."

On Tuesday, at least two civilians were killed and five others injured when a commercial vehicle was ambushed by armed men on the road between Yei and Lasu.

The incident followed the killing of six bodyguards working for Vice President James Wani Igga in the Lobonok area late August. The National Salvation Front (NAS) claimed responsibility for the attack.

“We are greatly concerned by reports of increased NAS movement across the Equatorias and a series of clashes between its members and forces serving with the South Sudan People’s Defense Force and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in-Opposition,” said Shearer. “This violence is causing huge tension in the area and putting the lives of civilians at risk”.

Opposition armed groups and government forces have been engaged in fighting that has led to the displacement of thousands of people in Central Equatoria region.

The conflict began when President Salva Kiir sacked his deputy Riek Machar in 2013. A civil war broke out with many people joining the fighting.

A peace deal was signed on Sept. 12, 2018 and a unity government formed in February 2020. However, some opposition groups refused to cease fire, and are continuing with the fighting.

Since then, as many as 383,000 people have been killed, and nearly four million internally displaced or fled to neighboring countries, according to an estimate by Global Conflict Tracker.

More than 19,000 UN troops are stationed in the country for the protection of civilians, creating the conditions conducive to the delivery of humanitarian assistance, supporting the peace process, and monitoring and investigating human rights.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011.