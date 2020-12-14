UN experts condemn execution of journalist in Iran

By Peter Kenny

GENEVA (AA) – UN human rights experts on Monday "strongly condemned" the execution of Ruhollah Zam, an Iranian dissident journalist, calling his conviction and execution "unconscionable."

The UN experts include Javaid Rehman, special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, and Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions.

"The conviction and execution of Mr. Zam are unconscionable," the experts said.

"The reports of his arrest, his treatment in detention, and the process of his trial, as well as the reasons for his targeting by the Iranian authorities, are a serious violation of Iran's obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights," they said.

These include the "right to freedom of opinion and expression and the right to life."

Rehman and Callamard said that Zam's execution is "an arbitrary deprivation of his right to life."

The experts said the execution is a serious violation of Iran's obligations under international law.

In July, the Iranian judiciary announced that Zam, founder of AmadNews, had been sentenced to death on the vague charge of "spreading corruption on earth."

Zam was accused of helping to inspire nationwide anti-government protests in 2017 and revealing damaging accusations about State officials.

Iranian state media said on Dec. 12 he had been executed.

Rehman had raised concerns regarding Zam's detention and forced confession in his report to the Human Rights Council in 2020.

"It is clear that Ruhollah Zam was executed for expressing opinions and providing information on AmadNews that dissented from the official views of the Iranian Government," the experts said.

They said that there are serious and credible concerns that judicial proceedings against Zam breached fair trial rights, including the broadcast of an alleged forced confession when he was detained.

"Iran must end its systematic use of the judicial process to impose arbitrary detention and death sentences against human rights defenders, journalists, and other individuals who express dissent against the government through the free exercise of their internationally-recognized human rights," said the experts.