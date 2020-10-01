UN grants S.Sudan 5,000 radio for distance learning

By Benjamin Takpiny

JUBA, South Sudan (AA) – South Sudan received 5,000 solar radio sets Thursday from the United Nation Children Funds (UNICEF) to help with a distance learning program for students.

“We are grateful that we are able to get this donation from UNICEF to strengthen distance learning program,” Minister of General Education and Instruction Awut Deng Acuil told reporters while receiving the donation in Juba.

“It has limitations but with this radio, I think the recording of lessons will take place and will reach all the villages where the majority of our children are.”

Acuil said UNICEF has been a strategic partner during the liberation struggle, noting the relationship between the government and the children’s agency dates to the time when war was being waged for the liberation of South Sudan.

UNICEF country’s representative Mohamed Ag Ayoya said the agency will continue to support the Ministry of General Education and Instruction in rolling out plans and protocols for reopening schools.

“UNICEF is pleased to announce the arrivals of the first consignment of 5,000 solar radio lessons. These will be distributed to vulnerable households to facilitate children’s participation in radio distance learning. Another consignment of 27, 000 radios will arrive later this year,” he said.

“It is also a demonstration of us supporting the ministry to continue this program where schools are not going to be open,” he added.