UN head ‘deeply disturbed’ by Israeli attack on media offices

By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – UN chief Antonio Guterres is “deeply disturbed” by an Israeli attack that targeted a multi-story building housing the offices of media organizations, his spokesman said Saturday.

“The Secretary-General is also deeply disturbed by the destruction by an Israeli airstrike today of a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed the offices of several international media organizations as well as residential apartments,” Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Israeli warplanes destroyed the al-Jala tower which hosts media offices for Aljazeera TV, The Associated Press, Mayadeen Company for Media Services, radio station Voice of Prisoners and the Doha Media Center.

The 13-story building targeted by Israeli missiles was one of Gaza's oldest multi-story buildings. It had 60 units, including offices of media companies, legal firms and doctors.

Guterres is “dismayed” by the increasing number of civilian causalities, including the death of 10 members from the same family, including children, as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the al-Shati camp in Gaza, said Dujarric.

“The Secretary-General reminds all sides that any indiscriminate targeting of civilians and media structures violates international law and must be avoided at all costs,” he said.

Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 147 Palestinians, including 41 children and 23 women and caused injuries to 1,115 since May 10, according to figures from the Gaza Health Ministry.

*Betul Yuruk contributed to this report from the United Nations