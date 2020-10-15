UN: Libyan delegations agree to end transitional period

By Zehra Nur Duz

ANKARA (AA) – Delegations from the Libyan High Council of State and the Tobruk-based House of Representatives agreed to end a “transitional period” and initiate a “permanent phase,” United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced Thursday.

The two sides, who met Oct. 11-13 in Cairo to discuss constitutional arrangements, also agreed to maintain talks to reach a permanent solution to the ongoing crisis, UNSMIL said on Twitter.

The mission said it hopes the decision will “facilitate the discussions on constitutional arrangements during the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and contribute to paving the way towards a political settlement.”

UNSMIL announced Oct. 10 that Tunisia will host the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, which will bring together political parties to the Libyan crisis at the beginning of November.

The Libyan government announced a truce Aug. 21 and ordered the military to stop operations against warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias.

The army has since reported several breaches of the cease-fire by militias.

Diplomatic efforts have been underway in recent weeks to resolve the conflict following victories by the army against the militias.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The Libyan government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement have failed due to a military offensive by forces loyal to Haftar.

The UN recognizes Fayez al-Sarraj's government as the country's legitimate authority as Tripoli has battled Haftar's militias since April 2019 in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.