UN mission in Mali condemns amputation of civilians

By Rodrigue Forku

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AA) – The UN peacekeeping force in Mali has strongly condemned the amputations of civilians in the country's Gao region and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

On May 2, Daesh/ISIS captured at least three civilians in Tin-Hama village in the Great Sahara and amputated their hands and feet.

"I strongly condemn these despicable acts. Such corporal punishment carried out by armed groups outside any legal framework is a serious violation of human rights, including the right of every human being to a fair trial by a regularly constituted court," said El-Ghassim Wane, head of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

"These abuses are punishable under Malian law," Wane added.

In a statement Thursday, MINUSMA said these developments are reminiscent of the horrors that marked the 2012 crisis and should be a wake-up call to all those involved in the fight against impunity in Mali.

Tensions erupted in Mali in 2012 following a failed coup and Tuareg rebellion that ultimately allowed militant groups to take over the northern half of the country.