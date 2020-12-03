UN passes Pakistan-led interfaith dialogue resolution

By Islamuddin Sajid

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AA) – The UN General Assembly has adopted the Pakistan-led resolution on “Promotion of interreligious and intercultural dialogue,” the country's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The resolution, co-sponsored by Pakistan and the Philippines, was adopted by the UN General Assembly with an overwhelming majority.

"This resolution is part of Pakistan’s global efforts to promote interfaith harmony, tolerance, respect for each other’s religions and values, and peaceful co-existence," the ministry said in a statement.

In the wake of growing religious intolerance and racism, especially Islamophobia around the world, the resolution focuses on interreligious and cultural dialogues amongst all stakeholders and advocates combatting intolerance, Xenophobia, discrimination and acts of violence.

It also supported the call of the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations for “mutual respect” and emphasized the importance of realization of the UN Sustainable Development Agenda 2030, especially the promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly called upon the international community to counter Islamophobia and promote respect for religious sensitivities. The adoption of this resolution by the UN General Assembly is part of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts inter alia for raising awareness about Islamophobia and countering the defamation of sacred religious personalities and symbols," the statement further said.

The resolution also welcomes the Kartarpur initiative by Pakistan, referring to it as a “landmark initiative for interreligious and intercultural cooperation for peace”.

Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor in November last year on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion, Baba Guru Nanak Devji.

Baba Guru Nanak had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur.

Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara situated in Narowal district– some 115 kilometers (71 miles) from the provincial capital Lahore — is one of the most revered places for the Sikh community as Baba Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life there.