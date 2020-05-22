UN peacekeepers in Sudan quarantined on COVID-19 fears

Mohammed Amin

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AA) – The UN peacekeeping mission North Darfur, Sudan has quarantined most of its staff because of fears the spread of the coronavirus, it said Friday in a statement.

“The African Union – United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) wishes to inform about seven (7) suspected cases of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) reported amongst its personnel operating at the its Logistics Base in El Fasher, North Darfur,” according to the statement.

“It is important to note that all affected personnel, including staff who have possibly come into contact with them, are currently adhering to strict quarantine and isolation set protocols. In addition, UNAMID has initiated its mandatory track and trace procedures that are part of the standard operating procedures while providing medical monitoring of the situation. Only the Mission’s Logistics Base is currently undergoing this investigation” it added.

North Darfur confirmed 16 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan on March 12.

Sudan registered 3,378 cases Friday, according to the ministry of finance.